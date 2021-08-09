Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 342,315 shares.The stock last traded at $27.55 and had previously closed at $27.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XENT shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

The stock has a market cap of $913.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after acquiring an additional 813,684 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 43.2% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 109,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

