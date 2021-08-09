Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,113,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

