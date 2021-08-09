Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Down to $11.96

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $11.60. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 68,638 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.60 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 66,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

