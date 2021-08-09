WT Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.4% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,649 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

