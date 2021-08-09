WT Wealth Management Acquires 71 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.00. 28,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $348.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

