WT Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 380,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after buying an additional 20,409 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,892. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04.

