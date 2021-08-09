Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 75,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,029,363 shares.The stock last traded at $4.67 and had previously closed at $5.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $711.59 million, a PE ratio of 116.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,583,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 429.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

