Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $67.87 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,783 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 3.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $67,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,157 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $81,801,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $38,147,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.02. 50,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,743. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

