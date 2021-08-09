Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,193,000 after buying an additional 4,148,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.28. 216,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,126,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $253.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

