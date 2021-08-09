Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $157.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

