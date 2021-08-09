Well Done LLC Buys 784 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after buying an additional 1,157,287 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,152,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after buying an additional 898,960 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,625,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.12. 28,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,639. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

