NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NKE stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $172.40. 53,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,418. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.89 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $272.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.