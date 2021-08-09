Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 658,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

TFC stock opened at $55.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

