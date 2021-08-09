Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Teleflex accounts for about 4.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.46% of Teleflex worth $86,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

Shares of TFX traded down $3.86 on Monday, reaching $377.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

