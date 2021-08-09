Wendell David Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $59,197,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $29,851,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 792.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 271,777 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,450 shares of company stock worth $26,906,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $123.27. 6,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,535. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.12. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

