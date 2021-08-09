iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $270.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

