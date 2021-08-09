Well Done LLC Has $12.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Well Done LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,710. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $52.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85.

