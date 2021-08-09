ChatCoin Price Up 32.7% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $111,923.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,877.83 or 0.99792315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00069367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000818 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011046 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.