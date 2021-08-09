Render Token Market Cap Reaches $183.63 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 81.8% against the dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $183.63 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00053231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.63 or 0.00825756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00106487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039817 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,141,259 coins and its circulating supply is 157,140,294 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

