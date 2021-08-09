Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Hits $0.0648 on Major Exchanges

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $948,455.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00053231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.63 or 0.00825756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00106487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039817 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

