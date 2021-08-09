Windward Capital Management Co. CA Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,118,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,265 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,972. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $168.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

