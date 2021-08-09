BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,154. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $699.10 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $692.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.72.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.