The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,183 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up 3.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $28,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.58. The company had a trading volume of 65,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,699. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.