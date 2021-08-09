TD Securities Increases Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$40.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RUSMF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

RUSMF traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $27.25. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

