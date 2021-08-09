Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 8.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $38,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.19. 1,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.35. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $107.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

