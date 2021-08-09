NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $3.84 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 121,248 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62,557 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.