goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to C$207.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.96 target price (down from C$168.00) on shares of goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF traded up $10.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.00. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.97. goeasy has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $147.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

