Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 51,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,799. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.