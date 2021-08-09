Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,836 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. RingCentral makes up approximately 1.5% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 46.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 12.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 28,286 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 47.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 121.2% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

RingCentral stock traded up $10.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.42. 14,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -989.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.35.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

