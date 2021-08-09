RFG Holdings Inc. Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $406.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $407.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

