Refined Wealth Management Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Refined Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.4% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 88,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $220.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.47. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

