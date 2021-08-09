TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $138,664,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $120,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $362.05 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

