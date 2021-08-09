Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$107.00 to C$123.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Premium Brands traded as high as C$131.81 and last traded at C$131.80, with a volume of 5051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$130.33.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$133.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

