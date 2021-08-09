Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.09. 1,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,185. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $221.60 and a 12 month high of $323.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.30.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

