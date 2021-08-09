Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $182.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,256. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.69.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

