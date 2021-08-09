Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLLIF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PLLIF stock remained flat at $$5.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. Pirelli & C. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

