Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,798 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 64.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.59.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $391.49. 8,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,245. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.52. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,300 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

