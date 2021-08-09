Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000. Starwood Property Trust makes up 1.0% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 167,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

