Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,069,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,193,000 after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,451,000. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,784,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.78. 78,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.76.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BILI shares. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.