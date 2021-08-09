Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to Hold

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $226.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year on year. It expects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $8.65 and $8.95 for the current year, up from the prior estimate of $8.40-$8.80. Avery Dennison anticipates ex-currency sales growth to be approximately 14-16% for 2021. The Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Retail Branding and Information Solutions business is benefiting from core apparel business. The company is poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, focus on growing profitability in base businesses, acquisitions and productivity improvement. Raw material and freight cost inflation might dent the company's margins in the upcoming quarter.”

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.08. 1,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,555. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $112.21 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.