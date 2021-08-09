Brokerages Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Kimco Realty reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Truist upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $300,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after buying an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,881,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,084,000 after buying an additional 858,956 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 93,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.14. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

