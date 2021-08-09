Virtue Poker (VPP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $120,113.00

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. Virtue Poker has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $120,113.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Virtue Poker has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Virtue Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00045107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00144485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00148024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,770.27 or 0.99991685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.16 or 0.00775901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Virtue Poker

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Virtue Poker Coin Trading

