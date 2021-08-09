IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 141.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 115.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.04. 1,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

