Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,859 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,015,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,394,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,118 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,884. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

