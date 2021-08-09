Veriti Management LLC Purchases 5,663 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.27. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $3,608,136.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,514,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,204 shares of company stock valued at $29,331,835. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

