Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Boosted by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 800.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 214.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.86.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $181.16. 61,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.01. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

