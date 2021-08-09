Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,109 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

American Express stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

