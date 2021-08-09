Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.97. 15,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,984. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.72. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

