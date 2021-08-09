WT Wealth Management Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,237 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF accounts for 2.1% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRF. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $253,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $298,000.

Shares of BATS:EPRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.50. 16,912 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.45. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

