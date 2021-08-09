Macy’s (NYSE:M) Lifted to Positive at OTR Global

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on M. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE M traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 131,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,857,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.09. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.